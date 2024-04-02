Fortnite: How to Unlock the Korra Skin

Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra has landed in Fortnite and if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll definitely want to represent the main character while you chase that victory royale.

Like many popular characters from TV shows and gaming franchises, Korra features as the mid-season outfit. This means you must own the battle pass and be prepared to take on two pages of quests to add the skin to your locker.

How to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite

Here are the challenges you must complete and the rewards you’ll pick up for completing them.

Page 1

Emerge from water – Unlocks the Korra Loading Screen .

– Unlocks the . Collect 4 Mythic items – Unlocks the Avatar’s Descent Contrail .

– Unlocks the . Do 2,000 damage to opponents before the second Storm circle starts – Unlocks the Determined Korra Spray.

– Unlocks the Determined Korra Spray. Mantle, hurdle, or slide 50 times during the daytime – Unlocks the Water Tribe Colors Wrap.

– Unlocks the Water Tribe Colors Wrap. Hit the same player with a Mythic and non-Mythic weapon – Unlocks the Waterbender’s Battle Fans Pickaxe.

Completing four challenges from Page 1 will unlock the Kora skin, as well as a second set of challenges with even more goodies up for grabs.

Page 2

Eliminate 3 opponents while you’re below 50 Health – Unlocks the Balanced Korra Loading Screen.

– Unlocks the Balanced Korra Loading Screen. Collect or spend 1,500 Bars – Unlocks the Korra Reacts Emoticon.

– Unlocks the Korra Reacts Emoticon. Travel a distance of 500 units while on the train – Unlocks the Avatar Cycle Back Bling.

– Unlocks the Avatar Cycle Back Bling. Hire 20 Characters or revive 20 teammates – Unlocks Korra’s Air Glider.

– Unlocks Korra’s Air Glider. Earn or pick up a Victory Crown – Unlocks the Avatar’s Flourish Emote.

For ticking off Page 2 quests, you’ll get access to a Korra’s Balanced Style alternate skin, along with an Elemental Banner Icon.

The Korra quests will be available to complete until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 which is expected to be on May 24, 2024.