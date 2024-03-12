Fortnite: All Ranked Play Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2

An enjoyable and rewarding Ranked Play experience is exactly what’s needed to grow the competitive scene and Fortnite has managed to do just that. While some prefer to stick with the casual side of the game, there are plenty of players who want to scratch that competitive itch and take on the pressures of progressing through various ranks. No matter what rank you’re in, there are a whole host of rewards to earn that are exclusive to the mode.

The majority of the rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2 are Sprays and Emoticons which aren’t the most popular cosmetics in the game. However, putting enough time into the mode will see you gain a stylish Back Bling and Pickaxe.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Ranked Play rewards

Here are all the rewards that are up for grabs for competitors this season, as well as how to earn them.

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (11) – Eternal Ranker Back Bling

– Eternal Ranker Back Bling Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (22) – Dynamite Banner Icon

– Dynamite Banner Icon Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (33) – Grim King Hades Spray

– Grim King Hades Spray Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (44) – Ace of Clubs Emoticon

– Ace of Clubs Emoticon Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (55) – Challenger Cerberus Spray

– Challenger Cerberus Spray Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (66) – Grave Mistake Emoticon

– Grave Mistake Emoticon Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (77) – Competitor Medusa Spray

– Competitor Medusa Spray Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (88) – White Flag Emoticon

– White Flag Emoticon Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (99) – Zeu’s Conquest

– Zeu’s Conquest Survive Storms Circles in Ranked Matches (110) – Feel the Sting Loading Screen

– Feel the Sting Loading Screen Complete All Ranked Quests – Challenger’s Staff Pickaxe

Of course, the most sought after rewards are the Eternal Ranker Back Bling and Challenger’s Staff Pickaxe. The Back Bling won’t take you long to unlock, but you’ll have to put in a lot of time and effort to add the Pickaxe to your locker.

While customising your character with this particular Back Bling and Pickaxe, its color will change depending on the rank you’re at. Whether you’re loading into Ranked Play or a regular match, these items will always correspond with your rank, so you can boast your skills on the battlefield.

There’s plenty of time to climb the Ranked Play ladder and bank yourself the rewards along the way, as the questline will remain active until the next season begins on May 24, 2024.