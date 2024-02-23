LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Spyglass

A fresh LEGO Fortnite update has landed, adding new items to the experience. One of those items is a Spyglass and if you want to own one, read all about how to craft it the next time you play LEGO Fortnite.

Although it may not seem like it on the surface, a Spyglass can be an important tool to have in your back pocket. Especially when combined with a compass, it can transform exploration by making it a breeze.

How to craft a Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite

The recipe for a Spyglass will unlock once you add a piece of glass to your inventory, but that’s not all there is to it.

The full list of ingredients needed to craft a Spyglass are as follows:

1 Knotroot Rod

4 Glass

Knotroots are thick, brown clusters of roots that are stuck to the walls on the inside of caves. To harvest them, you must use a Forest Axe that is an Uncommon rarity or higher. Put the Knotroot through a Lumber Mill and you’ll be able to secure yourself a Knotroot Rod.

To obtain glass, combine Sand with Brightcore using a Metal Smelter. Brightcore can be found inside of Lava Caves which are in the desert biome.

Once you have all the materials on hand, take them to a Crafting Bench and you’ll be able to make your very own Spyglass. Equipping it will allow you to scout the area and see what dangers lie at further distances. This is particularly useful if your health is low or you want to take a peek at parts of the map that your character isn’t yet prepared for. It’s better to be safe than sorry!