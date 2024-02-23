LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Food Processor

Cook up some tasty dishes and step up your fishing game.

The latest Fortnite update brings a plethora of new items to the open-world LEGO mode. One of these items is a Food Processor which you can add to your village. This will unlock even more possibilities that are tied to the fresh fishing mechanic.

A Food Processor has many functions, the majority of which involve fishing. Before you can find the perfect fishing spot, you must craft a Fishing Rod of any of the four rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic.) Throw your Fishing Rod into a body of water and see what you catch!

How to craft a Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

The ingredients for a Food Processor are as follows:

8 Planks

7 Bones

3 Wooden Rods

6 Granite

Planks and Wooden Rods are crafted using Wood at a Lumber Mill, while Granite can be obtained through mining Stones. Bones are dropped when you eliminate the skeletons that reside in caves and the wolves that predominantly roam around grassy areas.

Once you’ve acquired all the ingredients you need, take them to a Lumber Mill where you’ll find the blueprint for a Food Processor. It’s recommended that you place the Food Processor where there’s shelter, ensuring that you can continue to use it, even when it is raining.

A Food Processor turns the fish you catch into Fish Filets. These can be used to unlock a Bait Bucket, as well as more advanced food recipes to restore your health.

Now you know how to craft a Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite, you can put your fishing skills to good use. Can you collect all 15 types of the aquatic creatures available?