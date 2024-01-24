Fortnite: How to get the EMP Stealth Camo

Could this be the most overpowered item in Chapter 5 Season 1?

The first major Fortnite update of the year is live and it has introduced a variety of new content, as well as a significant weapon tuning patch. One of the latest entries to the extensive Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 loot pool is the EMP Stealth Camo and here’s how to get it.

The EMP Stealth Camo arrived in Fortnite as part of the crossover with Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series. This has brought an extra layer of tactical play to the battle royale due to the EMP Stealth Camo’s capabilities. Not only that, but the item features in the Solid Snake questline, so you’ll definitely want to know how to get your hands on it.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find the EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

Although the EMP Stealth Camo appears to have a low spawn rate, it can be found in chests and even as floor loot. You may have more luck taking out one of the many bosses that roam around the island to pick up their keycard and access a vault which is home to higher tier loot. Alternatively, you can purchase the item from the Solid Snake NPC for 100 gold bars.

Equipping the EMP Stealth Camo and pressing the ‘fire’ button will see a green light surround your character, turning you invisible. You can then move around the island undetected, but you won’t be able to use a weapon while you’re in the invisible state.

As soon as you switch to a weapon, the invisibility effect will disappear and a 30 second cooldown will begin. Once the cooldown has ended, you’ll be able to use the device and become invisible again.

Now you know how to get the EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite, you can make a valuable addition to your loadout.