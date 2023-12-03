Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1

After the extremely successful return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has transported players to a new and improved era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1.This season goes by the name of Underground and with it comes a brand new map, fresh bosses, interesting movement mechanics to master, and so much more. As always, the developers have switched up the Fortnite loot pool, introducing a new set of weapons, while placing others in the vault for a rainy day.

There are 11 brand new weapons on the island, including two assault rifles, two submachine guns, two shotguns, a pistol, sniper rifle, as well as three unique items to add to your arsenal. As expected, the weapons that featured in Season OG are vaulted until the next time fans get to return to the early days of the battle royale.

All Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Chapter 5 Season 1

Below, you’ll find all the vaulted and unvaulted weapons, along with a full list of weapons making their debut this season.

New weapons

Striker AR

Nemesis AR

Hyper SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Ranger Pistol

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Cluster Clinger

Ballistic Shield

Grapple Blade

Unvaulted

Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Primal Flame Bow

Suppressed Pistol

Bush Bomb

Shield Breaker EMP

Vaulted

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Scar Assault Rifle

Tactical SMG

Suppressed SMG

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Minigun

Bush

Hand Cannon

Flint-Lock Pistol

Dual Pistols

Combat Shotgun

Drum Shotgun

Infantry Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Junk Rift

Grapple Glove

Storm Flip

Jetpack

Baller

Chug Jug

Driftboard

Weapons can be found in a variety of rarities, from uncommon all the way to legendary. Only time will tell which weapons will come out on top of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 meta. Early on, the Hammer Pump Shotgun is proving popular among fans of the original Pump Shotgun, as well as the Ballistic Shield when taking a defensive position.