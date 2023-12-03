Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1

After the extremely successful return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has transported players to a new and improved era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1.This season goes by the name of Underground and with it comes a brand new map, fresh bosses, interesting movement mechanics to master, and so much more. As always, the developers have switched up the Fortnite loot pool, introducing a new set of weapons, while placing others in the vault for a rainy day.
There are 11 brand new weapons on the island, including two assault rifles, two submachine guns, two shotguns, a pistol, sniper rifle, as well as three unique items to add to your arsenal. As expected, the weapons that featured in Season OG are vaulted until the next time fans get to return to the early days of the battle royale.
All Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Chapter 5 Season 1
Below, you’ll find all the vaulted and unvaulted weapons, along with a full list of weapons making their debut this season.
New weapons
- Striker AR
- Nemesis AR
- Hyper SMG
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Ranger Pistol
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Cluster Clinger
- Ballistic Shield
- Grapple Blade
Unvaulted
- Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
- Primal Flame Bow
- Suppressed Pistol
- Bush Bomb
- Shield Breaker EMP
Vaulted
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Scar Assault Rifle
- Tactical SMG
- Suppressed SMG
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Minigun
- Bush
- Hand Cannon
- Flint-Lock Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Combat Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Infantry Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Junk Rift
- Grapple Glove
- Storm Flip
- Jetpack
- Baller
- Chug Jug
- Driftboard
Weapons can be found in a variety of rarities, from uncommon all the way to legendary. Only time will tell which weapons will come out on top of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 meta. Early on, the Hammer Pump Shotgun is proving popular among fans of the original Pump Shotgun, as well as the Ballistic Shield when taking a defensive position.