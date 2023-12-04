Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function

After the extremely popular return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has taken players to a brand new era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1. Known as Underground, this version of the battle royale comes equipped with a brand new map, a unique pool of weapons to master, changes to movement, and so much more. FlowBerries are just one of many items making their debut in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. If you’re unsure as to what this new consumable does, this guide contains all the details.

Fortnite has a healthy pool of fruit and vegetables which can be instantly eaten or picked up and stored in your inventory. Depending on what you eat depends on if your health or shield will receive a boost. It has been a while since a new fruit made its way into Fortnite and the FlowBerry is by far the most interesting addition.

What are FlowBerries in Fortnite?

FlowBerries are small purple fruits which can be found in containers and as floor loot. They aren’t the most useful item in the game, reflected by their uncommon rarity. However, they can provide you and your squad with a handy boost if used at the correct moment.

Once you consume a FlowBerry, you will recover a small amount of your shield, as well as your nearby teammates’. This particular fruit is best eaten before you jump as it gives you and members of your squad that are nearby a temporary low-gravity effect. The best part is, fall damage immunity will also be active when you’re experiencing the low-gravity ability. Although the effect only lasts for mere seconds, FlowBerries are stackable, so you can use them more sparingly if you have plenty in your inventory.

If you have a FlowBerry available to use, you can quickly gain the upper-hand in a gunfight, especially if you make use of the anti-gravity effect to get yourself into a more favorable position.

That’s all there is to know about FlowBerries in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.