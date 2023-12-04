PlayStation Season of Play 2023 Gets A Detailed Breakdown

We’re in the holiday season. That means we get a nice little break to recoup from our jobs or school. Whatever the case might be for you, this little holiday season is great for enjoying some video games. If you want something new or just want to get into the holiday spirit, Sony PlayStation is kicking off an event dubbing the Season of Play. Today, on their official PlayStation Blog, we have a breakdown of everything that will occur. After all, the entire Season of Play spans from December 5, 2023, and will continue until January 5, 2024.

Throughout the Season of Play, players will be able to get some new discounts, avatars, merchandise, and more. Fortunately, as mentioned, there is a breakdown of what’s being included, so we have some insight into the featured content and when you can take advantage of these discounts and downloads. Meanwhile, if you want the official source, you can view all the content on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 Avatars

December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Sony will be offering voucher codes to redeem for avatars that focus on some of the popular titles offered through PlayStation Plus. With that said, it’s noted that you don’t have to be an active PlayStation Plus member to take advantage of these avatar codes. You just have to visit the PlayStation Plus website or check the PlayStation Season of Play page.

PlayStation Gear Discount

December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Much like the avatars, the PlayStation Gear Discount will be present throughout the entire duration of the Season of Play. Players can use the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15 to get a 15% discount on the official PlayStation Gear.

PlayStation 5 Console & 12 Month PlayStation Plus Premium Giveaway

December 19, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Starting on December 19, 2023, there is a campaign offer to get players a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console along with 12 months of PlayStation Plus Premium. Those within the participating regions can visit the PlayStation Plus website once the campaign starts to enter for a chance to win the giveaway.

Free Multiplayer Weekend

December 9, 2023 – December 10, 2023

On the dates featured above, you can expect free online multiplayer access. So, if you haven’t already picked up PlayStation Plus, you can at least get access to online multiplayer this coming weekend.

PlayStation Tournaments

December 12, 2023 – December 17, 2023

Several tournaments will take place with games such as NBA 2K24 and Madden NFL 24. Winners could find themselves taking home a PlayStation Plus membership, but you’ll have to wait and see just what games and tournaments are featured when December 12, 2023, rolls around.

PlayStation Stars Campaign

December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

PlayStation Plus members can earn 50 bonus points on PlayStation Stars once they start playing any of the PlayStation Plus December monthly games. Those are Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable.

Sony PlayStation Core Benefits

Sony PlayStation Core will provide players access to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies from their console. Meanwhile, if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you’ll get additional benefits where each week, players will get discounts on seven movies for seven days. Each Friday, new discounts will be hand-picked.