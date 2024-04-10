EA Reportedly Shelves Dead Space 2 Remake After Poor Sales

As usual, it's all about the money.

Last year, the Motive Studios remake of the 2008 game Dead Space saw rave reviews for its improvements to the original, smooth sound design, and otherworldly graphics. Despite this, sales were slow, and this has led EA and Motive to shelve work on Dead Space 2.

This news comes from Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb and a reliable gaming insider. During a chat with startmenu’s Lex Luddy in a recent episode of Game Mess Mornings, Grubb notes that while EA Motive had been hard at work on the sequel, it has now been either shelved or canceled entirely following the first game’s unimpressive sales.

“If you were looking forward to a Dead Space 2, it’s bad news. It’s straight up is just bad news,” Grubb said.

“They said that they are going to be a two-project team going forward and that will be Iron Man and Battlefield,” he continued. “So they were working on it, they were working on Dead Space 2 and they are no longer working on it. It is on the shelf because the first game had lackluster sales.”

Patrick Klaus, the general manager of Motive Studios, recently announced that the team had hit a “major internal milestone” on the Iron Man game.

Announced in July 2021, the Dead Space remake featured a team of Dead Space series veterans, including senior producer Philippe Ducharme, art director Mike Yazijian, and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola. The game was built on the Frostbite Engine and utilized new consoles’ solid-state drives to remove all loading screens.

The Dead Space remake was released on January 27, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.