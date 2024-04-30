New Call Of Duty Black Ops Could Be Happening

The time might be on our hands that we finally get a new Call of Duty Black Ops. Xbox just announced today that they would be having a showcase in June, which would be followed up by a Call of Duty showcase as well.

The Twitter user RalphsValve, who is known to be a Call of Duty wrier that shares news and leaks of COD has posted teasing that the franchise could be getting a new Black Ops and showing the image that was used to announced the showcase.

For a while now, there has been many rumors of a new Call of Duty, Black Ops Gulf War as the title seemingly was leaked. In the comments on a Reddit post regarding this possibility of a new COD, many are sharing about all the different things that could be going on, what they have seen online, and what the facts are. Almost everyone is pointing toward the likelihood of it being Gulf War.

We don’t know a ton about the title if it does actually happening other than a few things like the Gulf War having taken place in the early 1990s between Iraq and some coalition countries with the United States. This would be the sixth title in the Black Ops series and according to leaks it is being worked on by Treyarch. The game has also been rumored to house a brand new Zombies mode as well which would be incredible.

For now, we will have to wait until the upcoming Call of Duty showcase to find out exactly what game might be coming our way.