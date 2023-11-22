Call of Duty 2024 Reportedly Focuses On The Gulf War

Call of Duty fans interested in the next installment might be in for a treat. A new report from Windows Central claims that the next main installment will be released going back to the Black Ops subseries. There’s been plenty of rumors and speculation in the past about what the next few entries for the Call of Duty franchise will be based around. After all, it’s a series that has an annual release, so we know that there are a few projects in the works. However, the next game will put players into the early 1990s.

We’re going back to the Black Ops series with a focus on the Gulf War. That’s according to a report by Windows Central. Without getting too deep into the subject, the Gulf War was a relatively short war in the early 1990s that saw Iraq invade Kuwait. While Iraq was able to take over the country quickly, it was met with an overpowered force by the United States. With a few additional countries, the United States mainly stepped in and quickly took back control of Kuwait and pushed Iraq out of the area.

Likewise, we’re dealing with some of the more traditional weapons and equipment from that era. So, expect helicopters and massive tank battles. Of course, that’s if this proves to be an accurate report. What the next game will entail is not officially known just yet. We won’t see this title for another year at this point. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about what the developers over at Treyarch will do in this next game. For instance, the Windows Central report mentions the return of round-based zombie mode and a few remastered maps from past Call of Duty Black Ops installments.

This might also be the first major release to land on Xbox Game Pass on day one. If you recall, Microsoft had closed on their acquisition deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. Meanwhile, Call of Duty games have yet to land on the Xbox Game Pass. However, it’s expected that we’ll start seeing Call of Duty games land on the subscription service in 2024. Again, please take this as nothing more than a rumor for now while we wait until official word comes out, revealing where the Call of Duty franchise is taking players next.