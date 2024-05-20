GTA 6 Pricing Is Being Discussed

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally confirmed to release in fall 2025, so just next year we will finally be getting the next installment in the franchise after waiting so long for it. However, now comes in the pricing that many have been concerned about after the game was in development for so long and just how much time was spend making sure the game has the amazing graphics that it does today from the trailers we have seen.

Take-Two’s boss has been discussing what the prices might be for the game, which was one of the first companies to up the prices of their games from $60 to $70 according to GameSpot. Many are believing that the game will cost a lot more than $70, especially considering it will seemingly be the best looking game in terms of graphics that we have so far.

Recently, Strauss Zelnick which is the CEO was asked about the pricing for the sixth installment in the GTA franchise, but he didn’t comment or confirm anything on the subject of the price, but instead discussed that Take-Two is keeping their thoughts on the value of the product.

“Look, there’s more content constantly being made available, and we really aim to deliver great value at any given time,” he said during a earnings call. “We’re so focused on delivering more value than what we charge. And that’s sort of the rubric. And any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it’s good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over delivers in the context of the cost. That’s the goal.”

For now, we don’t know what the price of the game will be, but hopefully we will know soon whenever the Grand Theft Auto 6 goes up for pre-order.