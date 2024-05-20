Call of Duty Is Bringing Back A Old Character

The next Call of Duty season is officially underway for Season 4 and will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on May 29, 2024, so in just a little over a week. Players will be surprised as the recently advertised promo art for the update shows a character that was recently was killed-off within the series.

A harrowing discovery can change everything 🧬



Stop the threat in Season 4 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 on May 29 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/qFCcZlSnKd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2024

The character that is featured on the promo image is John “Soap” MacTavish, which indicates his return in season 4, which will be the first time we see him back since he was killed off by Makarov in the finishing moments of the storyline. On the teaser itself that was posted onto Twitter says “A harrowing discovery can change everything,” as well as a DNA emoji being placed right beside it as well. So far, we don’t know what this means but it is a hint at what is to come on May 29.

Something that should be thought about as well is that Soap is still alive in the Zombies Modern Warfare 3 storyline, so this image could also be hinting toward something in Zombies instead of the possibility of him returning in the main storyline as that would be unheard of according to GameSpot.

So far, that is the biggest thing we know about the upcoming season of Call of Duty, but there will hopefully be a lot more in store for players as the update comes. Call of Duty is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.