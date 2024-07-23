Zenless Zone Zero Sees Impressive Player Counts on PS5

Despite not having a PlayStation 4 version, the newest gacha hotness from HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero, was the tenth most-played title on PlayStation platforms in the US for the week ending July 13. Although the game didn’t overtake massive titles like Minecraft and Elden Ring, the free-to-play game continues to amass new players in its first weeks of release.

Circana US Player Engagement Tracker Top 10 Titles by WAU – W/E July 13, 2024



-Once Human has a big launch, debuting at #4 on Steam.



-Zenless Zone Zero breaks into the top 10 on PS5.



-Fortnite reclaims the top spot on XBS but stays at #2 on PS5. pic.twitter.com/MKSaIoOAkf — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 22, 2024

Wuthering Waves, another recent gacha game from Kuro Games, recently announced that it would be coming to PlayStation consoles in the near future. Fans are eager to see how it can compete with HoYoverse, given its control of the space.

Over the past few years, HoYoverse has cemented itself as one of the most influential game studios on the planet. The Chinese developer, said to be now valued at $23 billion, is behind the hit gacha titles Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Over 36 million people pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero. To put that number into perspective, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail both launched with around 10 million pre-registrations.

“Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu—the last shelter for urban civilization,” the game’s description reads.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Source