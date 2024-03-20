Call of Duty Cheater Shuts Down

Call of Duty is against all cheating inside of its games, so recently a cheat provider called Interwebz received legal papers and have decided to shut down their services. They released an announcement on Twitter that they wouldn’t be continuing business and while some players might be “sad” because they came to trust them, that this would be the best option for them.

CharlieINTEL which is a popular member of the Call of Duty community released their own tweet about the situation, saying “good riddance” to the cheating provider.

A cheat maker for Call of Duty called ‘Interwebz’ has shut down their operations after getting a legal notice to take down their cheats and website.



Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/MSWkvJFJUv — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 20, 2024

The cheating provider goes on to state that the legal notice they received apparently asked them to stop their production of their products and that they “complied” with the notice and that they “don’t have many other options available.”

Instead of being sad, it seems more of the community was happy to learn that the cheat provider was shutdown since it is a serious problem in Call of Duty. When someone cheats, it unbalances online matches and will make everyone’s hard trying in vain.

While this is good improvement, there are still many other cheating providers on the internet for Call of Duty that we all hope will be shut down in the near future. But for now, at least one more bites the dust, as players excitedly await Call of Duty mobile to release.

Call of Duty is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source.