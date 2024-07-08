Metaphor: ReFantazio Showcase Video Shows New Characters

Two new characters are revealed in this lengthy new video.

Atlus and Studio Zero have released a new showcase video for Metaphor: ReFantazio, marking the third behind-the-scenes video showing off the upcoming game’s story, setting, and characters.

Check out the lengthy ‘Atlus Exclusive’ for Metaphor: ReFantazio below:

While many characters have already been revealed, the video shows off two new faces: Neuras and Junah. Originally a gauntlet runner designer for the royal family, Neuras is a lively man who promises to bring a cheerful mood to the trip. While he doesn’t participate in dungeon combat himself, he serves as a key supporter of the protagonist and other party members on their trip and awakens the “Gunner” Archetype for players.

Junah is a beautiful songstress who is “even more famous than the royal family.” She joins the protagonist later in the story and awakens the “Masked Dancer” Archetype.

The game will take place in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.

Additionally, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2. The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11.