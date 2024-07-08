Dragon Age: The Veilguard Fans Ask for Playable Origins

Playable origins haven't appeared since the first game in the franchise.

In a new Reddit thread, Dragon Age fans were asked to share what they’d most like to see in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While the ability to customize the hideout and specific builds ranked high, one of the most popular responses called for the return of playable origins, something that hasn’t appeared in the franchise since Dragon Age: Origins in 2009.

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players will be able to select from six different backgrounds which determine how they meet Varric and get involved in the title’s story in the first place. These include Veil Jumpers, Grey Wardens, Shadow Dragons, Lords of Fortune, The Mourn Watch, and the Antivan Crows. Fans hope that it will be possible to explore these backgrounds on more than a surface level.

As reported earlier this week, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have multiple difficulty levels, including Storyteller mode and Nightmare mode, the latter of which cannot be toggled if selected at the start of the game.

David Gaider, the creator of the franchise, has gone on record to praise the upcoming entry.

“We see some story, and tone-wise it feels a lot darker and more Dragon Age. Like I said, trailers often need to be taken with a grain of salt, and my impression is that many fans are relieved. Which is great. The environments look amazing, full stop. To see the sprawl of Minrathous – wow. I wish we could have done this for Kirkwall or even Val Royeaux. Utterly gorgeous, sells the breadth and tone, such great work.”

Bioware recently announced the official timeline for the series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No exact release date has been confirmed.