Dragon Age Creator Praises Reveal of The Veilguard

On Tuesday, fans got their first look at actual gameplay from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, along with bits and pieces of the title’s lore. While Sunday’s official reveal trailer was mocked by the community for its cartoony look, the gameplay looks polished, with certain elements reminiscent of last decade’s Dragon Age: Inquisition.

David Gaider, the creator of the Dragon Age franchise and lead writer on previous installments in the series, is praising The Veilguard‘s new footage.

“I’ve been pretty busy, but I finally got a chance to sit down and watch the gameplay reveal,” Gaider said on X. “Overall, I’d say this made for a better introduction than the reveal trailer.”

“We see some story, and tone-wise it feels a lot darker and more Dragon Age. Like I said, trailers often need to be taken with a grain of salt, and my impression is that many fans are relieved. Which is great.”

This will be the first title in the series that Gaider isn’t involved in. He left Bioware in 2016, two years after the momentous release of Dragon Age: Inquisition.

“The environments look amazing, full stop,” Gaider continued. “To see the sprawl of Minrathous – wow. I wish we could have done this for Kirkwall or even Val Royeaux. Utterly gorgeous, sells the breadth and tone, such great work.

“It was lovely to see Solas & get a hint of the story to come. Could probably chatter about the implications for days, and how this aligns (or doesn’t) with where I thought the story would go… but I won’t. I’m just eager to see where this goes. To the folks at Bio: great job,” Gaider concluded.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall.