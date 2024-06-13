PlayStation 5 Will Soon Let Players Join Discord Calls From Console

Something that many console players wish they could do more of is making things simple by being able to use one console for everything, including joining calls with friends. Xbox has offered things like Xbox Parties as well as allow players to join their friends through discord. Now, PS players will be happy to know that this feature is also coming to PlayStation 5.

Players who desire to join a discord voice chat will officially be able to do so without having to use another device or a PC while playing on PlayStartion 5, but they will be able to do all of it within the app making things easier than ever before.

The way that players will be able to join a chat while on PS5 will be as easy as selecting the Discord tab from the Game Base, which is something players will be often using anyways. From there, according to VGC, players will be able to answer calls and messages straight through the console linking to their Discord account. There is also a feature which allows players to get a notification when they get a call from someone on Discord and will be able to join straight from that notification as well.

Sony also mentioned “will gradually roll out over the coming weeks, starting with players in Japan/Asia, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand, and the Middle East, and finally the Americas” regarding the new feature.

This brand new feature will be beginning next week. It will be easy to link accounts as players will be able to scan a QR code from their console or link the accounts straight from the PlayStation app.