PlayStation Plus April Lineup Announced

From Deliver Us Mars to Dave the Diver, there's something for everyone this month.

Sony has announced the April 2024 game lineup for Extra and Premium Playstation Plus subscribers, along with a few new Classics Catalog titles for Premium members. All titles will be available to play on April 16.

The games include:

Animal Well (Playstation 5)

Construction Simulator (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

The Crew 2 (PlayStation 4)

DAVE THE DIVER (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Deliver Us Mars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (PlayStation 4)

LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame (PlayStation 4)

Miasma Chronicles (PlayStation 5)

Nour: Play With Your Food (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

OddBallers (PlayStation 4)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Stray Blade (PlayStation 5)

Tales of Kenzara: ZAU (PlayStation 5)

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (Classics Catalog / PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

MediEvil (Classics Catalog / PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (Classics Catalog / PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Developed by Surgent Studios, Tales of Kenzara: ZAU is a side-scrolling platformer and will be available on PlayStation Plus on its launch day. “Players will take control of Zau, a young warrior-shaman from Amandla, who seeks out Kalunga, the God of Death, to bargain with him to bring his Baba back from the realm of the dead,” the game’s overview reads.

Leaked for its release as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog earlier this week, MediEvil is now officially confirmed in the lineup. Originally released for the PlayStation in October 1998, the game has been a fan-favorite for over 25 years.