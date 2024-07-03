XDefiant: How to Unlock GSK Faction and Abilities

Inspired by the world of Rainbow Six Siege.

XDefiant Season 1 has arrived with the game’s first major content drop of its lifecycle. There are three new weapons ready and waiting to be added to your loadouts, fresh maps, and the debut of a Ranked mode. Also, another faction has joined XDefiant related to Ubisoft’s universe that goes by the name of GSK and here’s everything you need to know about the operator.

The latest faction is inspired by GS Kommando from Rainbow Six Siege. It is versatile, providing control and defense qualities. As a result, it’s a solid option for battles on all kinds of maps and modes.

How to unlock GSK in XDefiant

The first way you can add GSK to your roster of playable factions is by completing a major challenge. This tasks you with racking up a total of 700,000 XP while playing matches. To begin the challenge, navigate to the factions screen, select GSK and hit “activate challenge” to begin tracking. From the same screen, you can view your progress towards the huge 700,000 XP goal.

Alternatively, you can gain instant access to the GSK faction by purchasing it using XCoins. This is XDefiant’s premium currency which is acquired through real-money purchases and GSK has a 1,000 XCoins price tag.

Once you’ve unlocked the GSK via your preferred method, it’s time to familiarize yourself with exactly what the character has to offer.

Here are all the abilities the GSK faction possesses:

Flash Shield (Ultra) – Blind and bash foes with an LED-studded shield, which also provides mobile cover for your sidearm

Blind and bash foes with an LED-studded shield, which also provides mobile cover for your sidearm Hard Hat (Passive Trait) – Ballistic helmet reduces the lethality of enemy headshots

Ballistic helmet reduces the lethality of enemy headshots Shock Wire (Activated Ability) – Drop briars of electrified barbed wire to zap and entangle foes

Drop briars of electrified barbed wire to zap and entangle foes ADS (Activated Ability) – Deploy an Active Defense System to intercept incoming devices thrown by enemies

At the beginning of a match, you’ll be given the option to choose between the Shock Wire and ADS, with only one being able to take up your activated ability slot. The Hard Hat is particularly powerful, especially against snipers who won’t be able to one-shot headshot you.

Now you know all about GSK in XDefiant, you’re ready to take on Season 1!