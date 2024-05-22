XDefiant: All Factions and Abilities

Before you play a match of XDefiant, you must choose a faction to play as. There are five factions in the game, all with their own abilities.
For the most part, your playstyle will dictate your preferred faction. Some are suited to aggressive players, while others are take on the tank role, for example.
All XDefiant factions and abilities
Cleaner
Your speciality as a Cleaner is to burn everything in your path.
- The Purifier (Ultra) – A Flamethrower that can be used for a limited time to deal burn damage at short range
- Incinerator Drone (Activated Ability) – Deploys a drone that creates a napalm path before exploding
- Firebomb (Activated Ability) – A Molotov Cocktail that explodes and lights a fire in the affected area
- Incendiary Rounds (Passive Trait) – All weapons inflict burn damage, but weapon range will be reduced
Phantom
The Phantoms work best as aggressive defenders.
- Aegis (Ultra) – Creates a bubble shield around the player when activated, along with a Scatter Gun, perfect for pushing objectives
- Mag Barrier (Activated Ability) – Deploys a shield wall in the direction that it is placed. While blocking incoming damage, players can still shoot through it
- Blitz Shield (Activated Ability) – Deploys a tactical shield capable of deflecting incoming damage which can be used to perform a Shield Bash
- Hardened (Passive Trait) – Provides an additional 20% health while active
Libertad
Libertad is the perfect support faction that can be valuable assets to every team.
- Medico Supremo (Ultra) – Places down a healing circle that bumps up player health to 200 while inside it
- BioVida Boost (Activated Ability) – When used, replenishes player and surrounding teammate’s health
- El Remedio (Activated Ability) – Throw down a gas canister that heals in a small radius
- Espiritu De Liberated (Passive Trait) – Allows player and surrounding teammates to begin regeneration of health much sooner
Echelon
Echelon is for those that prefer to adopt a stealthy playstyle
- Sonar Goggles (Ultra) – Equips you with a 5.7 Pistol and reveals all enemies for a limited time
- Digital Ghillie Suit (Active Ability) – A cloaking device that turns the player almost invisible for a limited time
- Intel Suit (Active Ability) – Displays radar pings that reveal the location of nearby enemies
- Low Profile (Passive Trait) – Prevents players from being revealed on the mini map, unless enemy Sonar Goggles or an Intel Suit is active
DedSec
Become a DedSec hacker and use enemy gadgets to your advantage
- Lockout (Ultra) – Disables opponents from using their abilities HUD, and mini map
- Hijack (Active Ability) – Hack certain opponent abilities and make them their own
- Spiderbot (Active Ability) – Deploys a Spiderbot that will stun enemies by grabbing their face
- Fabricator (Passive) – Automatically print a new device after you deploy one, slowly replenishing your grenades
Those are all the factions in XDefiant at launch. Perhaps more will be added to the arena shooter in the future.