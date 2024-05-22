XDefiant: All Factions and Abilities

Before you play a match of XDefiant, you must choose a faction to play as. There are five factions in the game, all with their own abilities.

For the most part, your playstyle will dictate your preferred faction. Some are suited to aggressive players, while others are take on the tank role, for example.

All XDefiant factions and abilities

Cleaner

Your speciality as a Cleaner is to burn everything in your path.

The Purifier (Ultra) – A Flamethrower that can be used for a limited time to deal burn damage at short range

– A Flamethrower that can be used for a limited time to deal burn damage at short range Incinerator Drone (Activated Ability) – Deploys a drone that creates a napalm path before exploding

– Deploys a drone that creates a napalm path before exploding Firebomb (Activated Ability) – A Molotov Cocktail that explodes and lights a fire in the affected area

– A Molotov Cocktail that explodes and lights a fire in the affected area Incendiary Rounds (Passive Trait) – All weapons inflict burn damage, but weapon range will be reduced

Phantom

The Phantoms work best as aggressive defenders.

Aegis (Ultra) – Creates a bubble shield around the player when activated, along with a Scatter Gun, perfect for pushing objectives

– Creates a bubble shield around the player when activated, along with a Scatter Gun, perfect for pushing objectives Mag Barrier (Activated Ability) – Deploys a shield wall in the direction that it is placed. While blocking incoming damage, players can still shoot through it

– Deploys a shield wall in the direction that it is placed. While blocking incoming damage, players can still shoot through it Blitz Shield (Activated Ability) – Deploys a tactical shield capable of deflecting incoming damage which can be used to perform a Shield Bash

– Deploys a tactical shield capable of deflecting incoming damage which can be used to perform a Shield Bash Hardened (Passive Trait) – Provides an additional 20% health while active

Libertad

Libertad is the perfect support faction that can be valuable assets to every team.

Medico Supremo (Ultra) – Places down a healing circle that bumps up player health to 200 while inside it

– Places down a healing circle that bumps up player health to 200 while inside it BioVida Boost (Activated Ability) – When used, replenishes player and surrounding teammate’s health

– When used, replenishes player and surrounding teammate’s health El Remedio (Activated Ability) – Throw down a gas canister that heals in a small radius

– Throw down a gas canister that heals in a small radius Espiritu De Liberated (Passive Trait) – Allows player and surrounding teammates to begin regeneration of health much sooner

Echelon

Echelon is for those that prefer to adopt a stealthy playstyle

Sonar Goggles (Ultra) – Equips you with a 5.7 Pistol and reveals all enemies for a limited time

– Equips you with a 5.7 Pistol and reveals all enemies for a limited time Digital Ghillie Suit (Active Ability) – A cloaking device that turns the player almost invisible for a limited time

– A cloaking device that turns the player almost invisible for a limited time Intel Suit (Active Ability) – Displays radar pings that reveal the location of nearby enemies

– Displays radar pings that reveal the location of nearby enemies Low Profile (Passive Trait) – Prevents players from being revealed on the mini map, unless enemy Sonar Goggles or an Intel Suit is active

DedSec

Become a DedSec hacker and use enemy gadgets to your advantage

Lockout (Ultra) – Disables opponents from using their abilities HUD, and mini map

– Disables opponents from using their abilities HUD, and mini map Hijack (Active Ability) – Hack certain opponent abilities and make them their own

– Hack certain opponent abilities and make them their own Spiderbot (Active Ability) – Deploys a Spiderbot that will stun enemies by grabbing their face

– Deploys a Spiderbot that will stun enemies by grabbing their face Fabricator (Passive) – Automatically print a new device after you deploy one, slowly replenishing your grenades

Those are all the factions in XDefiant at launch. Perhaps more will be added to the arena shooter in the future.