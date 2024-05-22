XDefiant: How to Unlock the DedSec Faction

Factions are a key part of XDefiant. Before a match begins, you must choose a faction to play as, each with their own set of abilities. Choosing a character belonging to the DedSec faction does have its benefits when countering enemy attacks. In order to unlock DedSec in XDefiant, you can either put the effort in, or bypass the grind to unlock it immediately.

There are a total of five factions in XDefiant, Cleaners, Echelon, Libertad, Phantoms, and DedSec. When you first begin playing, DedSec will be locked and unable to use. Since the faction was present in the beta, you may remember exactly what the role entails and how it plays out. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to get it, so you can use it at your leisure.

More XDefiant guides

XDefiant: All Factions and Abilities | XDefiant: How to Unlock All Weapons and Devices | XDefiant: How to Unlock Mastery Camos | Bronze, Silver, and Gold | XDefiant: Preseason Battle Pass Rewards and Prices | XDefiant: All Founder’s Packs and Contents | XDefiant: How to Earn Preseason Drops | XDefiant: All Arena and Linear Maps |

How to unlock DedSec in XDefiant

To unlock the DedSec faction, go to the DedSec Faction page and activate the major challenge in order to begin your journey to accessing the faction. The major challenge tasks you with earning a whopping 700,000 XP.

To say that is a lot of XP is an understatement and it’ll take you a long time to achieve that number, but it is doable. With that being said, you can always purchase the faction using X-Coins from the in-game store if you don’t want to take the time to work towards it.

DedSec refers to a group of hackers that are at the forefront of the Watch Dogs 2 narrative. These hackers use their technical abilities to their advantage and in the fight for the greater good. The abilities that this particular faction possess in XDefiant are as follows:

Lockout (Ultra) – Disables opponents from using their abilities, HUD, and mini map

– Disables opponents from using their abilities, HUD, and mini map Hijack (Active Ability) – Hack certain opponent abilities and make them their own

– Hack certain opponent abilities and make them their own Spiderbot (Active Ability) – Deploys a Spiderbot that will stun enemies by grabbing their face

– Deploys a Spiderbot that will stun enemies by grabbing their face Fabricator (Passive) – Automatically print a new device after you deploy one, slowly replenishing your grenades

Now you know how to unlock DedSec in XDefiant, you’re ready to master a new role in your favorite maps and modes.