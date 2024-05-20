XDefiant: How to Earn Preseason Drops

XDefiant is coming in hot with an abundance of Twitch drops going live throughout the preseason. Learn how to link your account and earn all the goodies ahead of launch.

There’s six weeks of XDefiant drops and the rewards are Weapon XP Boosters, as well as exclusive weapon skins for a range of guns.

How to get XDefiant Twitch drops

Before you can obtain all the rewards up for grabs, you must link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts via the Ubisoft website. Then, watch eligible streams that have XDefiant drops enabled to begin earning. Your progress towards rewards can be tracked and then claimed from your Twitch inventory.

Here are all the items available to earn as you watch XDefiant.

Preseason Week 1:

Available on the official Ubisoft Twitch channel on May 21 from 9am PT / 12pm ET to 11am PT / 2PM et

Watch for 30 minutes to get the “Pump Action” Victory Animation

Available on all XDefiant streams

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 2:

Available on all XDefiant streams May 28 at 10am PT / 3pm ET to June 4 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 3:

Available on all XDefiant streams June 4 at 10am PT / 3pm ET to June 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M870 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 4:

Available on all XDefiant streams June 11 at 10am PT / 3pm ET to June 18 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 5:

Available on all XDefiant streams June 18 at 10am PT / 3pm ET to June 25 at 10am PT / 1PM ET.

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Disruption M60 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Eruption MDR Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 6:

Available on all XDefiant streams June 25 at 10am PT / 3pm ET to July 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Amber M44 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Pelagic Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Those are all the rewards available to earn and show off as you begin slaying your way through XDefiant!