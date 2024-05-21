XDefiant: How to Unlock Mastery Camos | Bronze, Silver, and Gold

After a long wait, XDefiant is finally here, along with a diverse weapon pool and camos. Skins can be applied to weapons to give them a unique look, but they must be earned first.

If you’re a Call of Duty fan, you’ll recognise the camo system which so many players from Activision’s titles know and love. It’s one of the best ways to showcase your grind and hard work, especially if you’re going for Mastery camos. XDefiant currently has three Mastery camos and this guide will tell you everything you need to know about getting your hands on them.

How to unlock Mastery camos in XDefiant

The Mastery camos in XDefiant are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. To get the Bronze camo, you must get a weapon of your choice to level 50. The Silver camo is unlocked by reaching level 75 with the gun, and the Gold camo requires you to hit weapon level 100. Simply keep using the gun in your matches while playing the objective and your weapon level will go up.

Of course, the Gold camo is the most premium weapon skin in the game right now. It’ll take you a long time to get there, but once you do so, you can show off your dedication in your future games.

To progress your way through the levels faster, why not use a Weapon XP Booster? These feature in the preseason battle pass and increase the amount of weapon XP you earn for a limited time.

Once you’ve unlocked the Mastery camos, or any camo for that matter, you’ll want to equip it. To do so, go to the loadouts tab from the main lobby screen. Then, select the loadout that you want to put the camo on and click the attachments. From here, you’ll be able to find all your camos, including the Mastery camos in their own designated tab. Choose the camo you want to use to customise your weapon.

From the Mastery camo screen, you can also track your progress towards unlocking the Bronze, Silver, and Gold options. It’s worth noting that you have to acquire the Mastery camos individually for each weapon as earning it once will not allow you to add it to every weapon.

It’s unknown if more Mastery camos will arrive in the future, but the existing ones will be quite the grind to earn in XDefiant. More base camos are expected as the game is still in its early days, whether they feature in a battle pass or as part of future challenges.