ANIMAL WELL: How To Escape The Ghost Dog | Mock Disk Trial

To earn the Dog Flame and complete one more section of ANIMAL WELL, you’ll need to complete one of the trickiest challenges in the game. In the Dog Area you’ll need to steal the Mock Disc from the dog-head statue and run it far across the map — all while a killer dog chases you. This is an aggravating challenge, but there is an easier way to succeed. If you’re stuck and keep getting gobbled up by the floating, frightening canine spirit, here’s what you’ll need to do.

The Ghost Dog chases you through rooms and responds to tools — it will move erratically if you use the frisbee disc, which you’ll need to do. To avoid even more angry dogs in different areas of the map, you’ll need to throw frisbees to keep the animals distracted. While moving through the map, the only way to succeed is to navigate and be ready to use the precise tools for each other.

How To Complete The Mock Disc Chase

The Mock Disc chase sequence is found in the Dog Area — you’ll know its the right spot because of all the dogs. Later in this area, you’ll need to return and collect the Mock Disc item from the spooky dog statue’s mouth. You’ll then need to run it up to another statue of two dogs. Placing the Mock Disc will make the giant ghost dog disappear and unlock the door to the Dog Area Flame. This challenge is essentially a boss fight.

To navigate, follow this path. There is an easier path we’ll explain next. Remember that the Firecracker will distract and briefly stop the dog — very useful for the trickier rooms. Here’s the standard path without using shortcuts.

Normal Path :

: Starting from the Ghost Dog Statue, go right.

Continue right to the ladder. Climb up.

At the top of the ladder, go up again to the Fish Tube room.

Go up from the Fish Tube room to a puzzle room you’ve solved.

Telephone Room: Go left and enter the telephone save room with small ghost statues.

Continue left to the room with three dogs. Use the Frisbee Disc item to distract them.

Go left and pass the planter with the two leading ghost dog statues.

Enter the room with one dog. Use the Frisbee Disc again to distract it.

In the room with the single dog, turn the crank to raise the block on a chain. Then go left and climb up.

Four Blocks Jumping Puzzle: At the top of the ladder, go right. In the next room, you’ll find four pillars you need to jump across.

Use the Slink to press the button, then stand on each block as it raises up. Jump across the four blocks to reach the right exit.

Enter the room with two leaping ghost dog statues. Exit through the top of the screen.

This leads to another room with two dog statues. Reach the top and go right.

In the next room, stay on the platforms and use a bubble to reach the right exit.

Five Trap Door Room: Use the switch to enter the room with five buttons. Press the center button to drop down.

You’ll drop down onto a platform with a switch. Flip it — then climb the ladder up and enter the unlocked path to the right.

This leads to the final room. Place the Mock Disc to complete the trial!

That’s the standard path you’ll have to navigate. There are health items you can grab on the way, but there’s a much easier way to speed through the challenge. You can skip a large portion of the run with the Animal Flute.

How To Make The Ghost Dog Run Easier

To make the Ghost Dog chase much easier, you’ll need to get the Animal Flute optional item. This item is found in the Egg Room near the center of the map. You need to find 8 Eggs — hidden collectible items — to unlock the first door.

By playing different tunes with the flute, you can cause special effects. One of the most useful is accessing a central hub which makes travelling around the map much easier. Use the flute and play the notes in these directions to fast-travel.

Fast Travel Song: Right – Right- Left – Left – Down – Down – Up – Up

By playing this song, you can skip a significant portion of the Ghost Dog chase. Here’s how to complete the sequence when using the song — it’s so much shorter.

Shortcut Path :

: After collecting the Mock Disc, play the fast-travel song with the Animal Flute.

Appear in the hub and wait for the Ghost Dog to arrive. This may take a minute.

When the dog appears, go through the upper-left (Dog) face. Drop down and go right.

This leads to the room with four blocks.

Like the previous room, use the Slink to raise the four blocks and jump across to the right. If you wait for the Ghost Dog to chase you, you’ll be able to progress through this room before the Ghost Dog reappears.

In the next room, climb up the ladder and back left to exit through the top. Going up leads to a room with two more small dog statues.

The Ghost Dog will reappear about here. Go up to the top of the room and run right.

Go right across this room of platforms, again using the Bubble to make the high jump and enter the right room.

The Bubble is one of the trickier jumps on this room. Be patient and be prepared to take a hit if you must.

Again, use the switch and drop down to the area with five trap doors. Hit the center button to drop down and use the switch on the platform.

Go right and climb up, then go right again to reach the final room.

And that’s it! Place the Mock Disk to complete the trial. This is one of the toughest challenges in ANIMAL WELL and if you’ve been struggling, the Animal Flute is the easiest path to completion. It takes practice and a lot of patience to make it this far. At least with the Animal Flute, you can skip straight to the harder part of the run.

Completing the challenge gets you the Dog Flame — one of four flames you can place in the center of the map to unlock the final area. That’s one step closer to completing one of the weirdest and most mysterious games of the year. And there’s so much more mystery to explore here.