XDefiant: Preseason Battle Pass Rewards and Prices

Microtransactions are present in XDefiant and so is a seasonal battle pass. The preseason battle pass features 50 tiers of rewards, including weapon and operator skins, XP Boosters, X-Coins, and so much more.
If you want to complete the battle pass, it will take some time to grind through. It’s worth noting that the preseason battle pass is only scheduled to stay live for 41 days and after that, it will be replaced by the Season 1 battle pass. Therefore, you don’t have long to snag all the items.
Kit out your arsenal with the XDefiant battle pass
Instant rewards are unlocked when the battle pass is purchased. To earn the rest of the rewards, you must grind your way through the tiers which are mostly premium, unless indicated that there’s a free reward.
- Anarchy Rare GIA Skin (instant reward)
- Anarchy Rare ACR 6.8 Skin (instant reward)
- 40 minute Battle Pass XP Booster (instant reward)
- Eruption Common M4A1 Skin
- ARC Common Rafa Skin
- 40 minute Weapon XP Booster
- Cobalt Common M249 Skin
- Cleaners Rare Player Card (free reward)
- 100 X-Coins
- Anarchy Rare Iselda Skin
- Cold Steel Epic D50 Skin
- 100 X-Coins
- Base MDR (free reward)
- Alpha Ruby Common Sebastian Skin
- Superhero Landing Epic Player Animation
- 20 minute Weapon XP Booster
- Stars Common Emoji Pack
- Morganite Common MP5A2 Skin (free reward)
- 100 X- Coins
- Shamrock Common MK 20 SSR Skin
- 20 minute Battle Pass XP Booster
- Dungaree Common GIA Skin
- Up Top Rare Player Animation (free reward)
- LUX Epic P90 Skin
- 100 X-Coins
- Hi-Velocity Rare Samir Skin
- Avalanche Common M9 Skin
- 40 minute Weapon XP Booster (free reward)
- Dungaree Common Jing Skin
- DedSec Common Emoji Pack
- Amber Common 93R Skin
- 100 X-Coins
- Disruption Common ACR 6.8 Skin (free reward)
- LUX Common Player Card
- Hi-Velocity Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin
- 40 minute Weapon XP Booster
- Hibiscus Common Beto Skin
- Throwback Emoji Pack (free reward)
- 100 X-Coins
- Firestorm Legendary Green Skin
- 40 minute Battle Pass XP Booster
- Punch Common Vector .45 ACP Skin
- Reboot Rare Player Card (free reward)
- Rabbids Common Emoji Pack
- Street Ready Common Green Skin
- 40 minute Weapon XP Booster
- Pelagic Common M44 Skin
- Hi-Velocity Rare M16A4 Skin
- 100 X-Coins
- Gunfighter Legendary Player Animation
- Dark Regal Common De Rosa Skin
- Game Over Rare Jing Skin
- Firestorm Legendary MDR Skin
The standard battle pass is priced at 700 X-Coins and once purchased, you can grind through the goodies as you play. Also, there is a premium battle pass bundle option and that goes for 1,200 X-Coins and awards an extra 12 tiers skips on to your battle pass.
Don’t forget, the XDefiant preseason battle pass will expire on July 2, 2024.