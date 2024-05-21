XDefiant: Preseason Battle Pass Rewards and Prices

Microtransactions are present in XDefiant and so is a seasonal battle pass. The preseason battle pass features 50 tiers of rewards, including weapon and operator skins, XP Boosters, X-Coins, and so much more.

If you want to complete the battle pass, it will take some time to grind through. It’s worth noting that the preseason battle pass is only scheduled to stay live for 41 days and after that, it will be replaced by the Season 1 battle pass. Therefore, you don’t have long to snag all the items.

More XDefiant guides

XDefiant: All Founder’s Packs and Contents | XDefiant: How to Earn Preseason Drops | XDefiant: All Arena and Linear Maps |

Kit out your arsenal with the XDefiant battle pass

Instant rewards are unlocked when the battle pass is purchased. To earn the rest of the rewards, you must grind your way through the tiers which are mostly premium, unless indicated that there’s a free reward.

Anarchy Rare GIA Skin (instant reward)

Anarchy Rare ACR 6.8 Skin (instant reward)

40 minute Battle Pass XP Booster (instant reward)

Eruption Common M4A1 Skin

ARC Common Rafa Skin

40 minute Weapon XP Booster

Cobalt Common M249 Skin

Cleaners Rare Player Card (free reward)

100 X-Coins

Anarchy Rare Iselda Skin

Cold Steel Epic D50 Skin

100 X-Coins

Base MDR (free reward)

Alpha Ruby Common Sebastian Skin

Superhero Landing Epic Player Animation

20 minute Weapon XP Booster

Stars Common Emoji Pack

Morganite Common MP5A2 Skin (free reward)

100 X- Coins

Shamrock Common MK 20 SSR Skin

20 minute Battle Pass XP Booster

Dungaree Common GIA Skin

Up Top Rare Player Animation (free reward)

LUX Epic P90 Skin

100 X-Coins

Hi-Velocity Rare Samir Skin

Avalanche Common M9 Skin

40 minute Weapon XP Booster (free reward)

Dungaree Common Jing Skin

DedSec Common Emoji Pack

Amber Common 93R Skin

100 X-Coins

Disruption Common ACR 6.8 Skin (free reward)

LUX Common Player Card

Hi-Velocity Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin

40 minute Weapon XP Booster

Hibiscus Common Beto Skin

Throwback Emoji Pack (free reward)

100 X-Coins

Firestorm Legendary Green Skin

40 minute Battle Pass XP Booster

Punch Common Vector .45 ACP Skin

Reboot Rare Player Card (free reward)

Rabbids Common Emoji Pack

Street Ready Common Green Skin

40 minute Weapon XP Booster

Pelagic Common M44 Skin

Hi-Velocity Rare M16A4 Skin

100 X-Coins

Gunfighter Legendary Player Animation

Dark Regal Common De Rosa Skin

Game Over Rare Jing Skin

Firestorm Legendary MDR Skin

The standard battle pass is priced at 700 X-Coins and once purchased, you can grind through the goodies as you play. Also, there is a premium battle pass bundle option and that goes for 1,200 X-Coins and awards an extra 12 tiers skips on to your battle pass.

Don’t forget, the XDefiant preseason battle pass will expire on July 2, 2024.