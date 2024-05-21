Call of Duty Warzone: How to Unlock the Sally Weapon Blueprint | Black Ops 6 Teaser Weapon

Even though the next Call of Duty game is still several months away, there are already teasers being added to Warzone to hype up the impending announcement of Treyarch’s next title. This teaser comes in the form of a Weapon Blueprint that can be used across multiple Warzone modes and maps that longtime fans will instantly recognize.

This Weapon Blueprint is called Sally and is for the 9mm Daemon Pistol from Modern Warfare 2. That Blueprint is a reference to the original Black Ops all the way back in 2010. Not only can players use this Blueprint in Warzone, but it can be permanently unlocked to be used across all Modern Warfare 3 modes. Fans of Call of Duty and especially the Black Ops series will want to get their hands on this exclusive Weapon Blueprint, so allow us to explain how to get this iconic pistol into your arsenal.

How to Unlock the Sally Weapon Blueprint

The new Sally Weapon Blueprint can be found on any map in Warzone and in any mode. So whether you are playing any of the Resurgence maps, regular Battle Royale, or even the Plunder mode, you have the chance of coming across the weapon. While that is all well and good, the unfortunate part about this weapon is that it will spawn randomly from loot chests or as just a weapon sitting on the ground.

Our Strategy:

You will need to scour the maps and hope you come across it. You have the chance of finding it in any loot chest and even duffle bags, the best chance you have of getting the weapon is by opening orange chests, which are among the rarest chests that you can find. We had the best luck finding the weapon by going into the new Limited Time Mode for Rebirth Island called Loaded Resurgence.

This mode allows you to spawn in with your loadout right from the start of the match but more importantly, all weapons found on the ground and from crates are at the golden Legendary tier. The Sally Blueprint is a golden weapon, so playing a mode that removes all weapons not at that tier from the loot pool gives you a higher chance of getting the gun.

Eliminate A Player:

Picking up the gun is not the only step, however, as you will now need to get 1 player elimination with the weapon. Doing this will complete the new secret challenge “She Never Let’s Me Down” and will permanently unlock the Sally Blueprint for you to use in your loadouts across Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Modern Warfare Zombies.

The weapon comes equipped with 5 attachments and the iconic “Sally” carving seen on the original cover art for Black Ops 1. Next to the name are 6 tally marks, which makes this weapon our first official hint that the Call of Duty game will be “Black Ops 6.”