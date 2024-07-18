Fortnite Leak Shares Possible Dates For Next Season

The latest season of Fortnite is finally coming to a close as August is upon us. With only a few weeks left to determine exactly how much time is left before the new season begins, there are many leaks and rumors about what exact dates the new season will begin. Here’s what we know so far.

With all that being said, something we can note is that, the roadmap which was leaked a while back for Fortnite actually has seemingly been correct for almost everything that has been on it so far. This includes Billie Elish joined the game as well as Pirates of the Carribean and more that are seemingly coming to the game.

While Mad Max wasn’t exactly what everyone was hoping for, as well as the Fallout collaboration that seemed it was going to be so much more than it was, it is time for a new season. While so far, we don’t know what the next season will be about, with the last one having been mainly about Greek Gods. Now some are thinking the new season might be about Marvel.

As of right now, Fortnite’s Metalica Festival season is ending on August 16, but it seems that the new season won’t be happening until October 3 though. Which gives players even more time than what we thought.

Fortnite is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.