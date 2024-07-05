Fortnite Fans Are Roasting “All Sweat Summer”

We’ve talked a lot about Fortnite on this site, as the title from Epic Games went from “just another video game” to THE battle royale title that everyone in the genre is trying to top. They’re all failing, by the way, but they’re trying! They keep failing because Epic Games keeps cranking out content for people to enjoy and putting out new skins of their favorite characters from multiple genres and iconic franchises for them to try and be. When you add that to the new modes and styles of play, they infuse to keep things fresh, and it’s hard to find a way to diss them.

However, fans aren’t exactly pleased with what’s going on with the “All Sweat Summer” that’s happening in the game. Why is that? There are a few reasons, actually. First, there are only three meaningful rewards for the seasonal event, and they’re all pretty tame or basic. On Reddit, many fans blasted it as proof that Epic Games “isn’t even trying” with this event, and multiple threads detailed this. Just as important, Fortnite didn’t even have a trailer announcing the “All Sweat Summer” event, showing that even Epic Games didn’t feel this was something worth talking about or highlighting.

Furthermore, that Reddit post showcased the rewards for past summer events in the game, and it revealed that there were a LOT more items up for grabs in the last set of summers than there were in this one. So what is going on here? Fans had many theories, including that these three items were “leftovers” from a past event that never got implemented, so they just dumped it in here. That seems quite plausible, but it would also highlight just how little effort Epic Games put into this summer event.

Another thing fans noted was that in other recent seasonal events, certain expectations and items that they all felt would happen…didn’t. That makes them wary about what future events will hold. After all, if Epic Games starts to feel that they’ve “done enough” with certain big modes or recent new skins like Magneto, then they might start to “cut back” on the content within other parts of the game.

That would be a mistake, as the main reason that people keep coming back to the game is the amount of things to do within it and things to collect. If they start shortening that amount, it could lead to some people not playing anymore.