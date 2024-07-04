Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards

The sun is out but the battle continues.

Epic Games has unleashed its annual Fortnite summer event, with both XP and cosmetic rewards to collect while you have fun in the sun.

The update has also made a huge change to the Wrecked season by disabling vehicles, including boss vehicles. Additionally, Nitro Fists have been taken out of the loot pool and NPCs are no longer available to hire.

Keep cool if you can

Here are all the challenge requirements, along with the rewards you’ll get for completing each one.

Reach the Top 50 Players in Zero Build – 25,000 XP

Reach the Top 50 Players in Battle Build – 25,000 XP

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) – 25,000 XP

Reach Top 25 Players (2) – 25,000 XP

Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10) – 25,000 XP

Reach Top 10 players (1) – 25,000 XP

Damage players beyond 40 meters – 25,000 XP

Reach Top 5 players (1) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players in Ranked or Reload (20) – 25,000 XP

Win a Victory Royale – 25,000 XP

Win a Crowned Victory Royale – 25,000 XP

Collect a Victory Crown – 25,000 XP

Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge – 25,000 XP

Break a sweat by frantically crouching 10 times in 25 seconds (10) – 25,000 XP

Hit an enemy player with 3 different weapons (3) – 25,000 XP

Capture the floating Loot Island – 25,000 XP

Damage different players in Ranked or Reload before they damage you (5) – 25,000 XP

Secure Forecast data from a Forecast Tower (2) – 25,000 XP

Damage players within 10 meters (750) – 25,000 XP

Collect Medallions (2) – 25,000 XP

Collect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload (100) – 25,000 XP

Emote within 15 meters of an enemy player (1) – 25,000 XP

Thank the Bus Driver in Ranked or Reload (1) – 25,000 XP

Sweat more by jumping 10 times in 20 seconds (10) – 25,000 XP

Slide-kick a player (1) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players (25) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players (50) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players (75) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players (100) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate players (125) – 25,000 XP

Apart from a lot of opportunities to earn XP, there are summer-themed rewards up for grabs for completing quests.

Complete 10 Sweat Summer quests – Water Level Weapon Wrap

Complete 15 Sweat Summer quests – Summer Sail Shark Glider

Summer Sail Shark Glider Complete 20 Sweat Summer quests – Deck Ducky Back Bling

The Fortnite All Sweat Summer event will conclude on August 16, 2024, leaving you plenty of time to work your way through the questline.