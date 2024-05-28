Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3

A new Fortnite season has arrived which means ranks have reset and the grind is on to climb the ladder and reach the highest rank possible. As you do so, there are plenty of cosmetic rewards available to earn that are exclusive to the mode. This guide contains all the items tied to Ranked in Chapter 5 Season 3, as well as the requirements you need to hit to pick up each one.

Epic Games are creative, but not when it comes to the Ranked questline. The challenges are the exact same as previous seasons, focusing on survival.

Compete and earn

Here are all the rewards available to earn while you battle it out in competitive modes:

Survive 10 Storm Circles – Nitro’d Ranker Back Bling

Nitro’d Ranker Back Bling Survive 20 Storm Circles – Fist Banner Icon

Fist Banner Icon Survive 30 Storm Circles – Leave a Scarr Spray

Leave a Scarr Spray Survive 40 Storm Circles – Danger! Emote

Danger! Emote Survive 50 Storm Circles – Don of the Wastes Spray

Don of the Wastes Spray Survive 70 Storm Circles – Kaboom Emote

Kaboom Emote Survive 90 Storm Circles – Competitor Rust Spray

Competitor Rust Spray Survive 110 Storm Circles – Triple Bullseye Emote

Triple Bullseye Emote Survive 130 Storm Circles – Pea Bois Ready Spray

Pea Bois Ready Spray Survive 150 Storm Circles – Polar Blast Loading Screen

Polar Blast Loading Screen Complete all Ranked Quests (10) – Nitro Chainsaw Pickaxe

The Nitro’d Ranker Back Bling changes color to fit your rank. The reactive cosmetic will adjust as soon as you hit a new rank, so you can show off your skills as you play. Although this is makes it highly sought after, there’s also a pickaxe available that fits in with the Wrecked theme.

Whether you prefer Zero Build or regular battle royale modes, the quests can be completed in both playlists, as long as you have Ranked enabled. Your progress can be tracked via the ‘Quests’ tab from the main lobby screen.

The Fortnite ranked quests expire at the end of Chapter 5 Season 3 on August, 16 2024, so you’ve got plenty of time to add all the rewards to your inventory.