Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola

The Wasteland can be punishing and those from the world of Fallout know all too well. As a result of a sandstorm sweeping the island, now is the perfect time for Fortnite to launch this Fallout collaboration. The Wrecked season has brought plenty of Fallout cosmetics to the battle pass, including T-60 Power Armor skins. The crossover has also had an influence on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool in the form of Nuka Cola and here is how you can get it in your next match.

The Fallout games are already extremely popular and have left a huge mark on the industry. The debut of the Fallout TV series has reignited the spark and brought new fans to the franchise. Players new and old will recognise Nuka Cola and Fortnite has done it justice, even down to the drinking animation.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find Nuka Cola in Fortnite

The Nuka Cola consumable can be found through looting chests, supply drops, and keeping tabs on the ground loot. However, Nuka Cola is Epic is rarity, so it doesn’t have a high spawn rate like other healing items do. To increase your chances of adding it to your inventory, consider landing at a Hot Spot as they are populated with chests which typically contain higher-tier loot. Hot Spots are points of interest that appear on the map with gold text.

When you drink a Nuka Cola, you’ll instantly replenish 25 health and receive 75 shield over 15 seconds. It’s perfect if you need a quick fix rather than a full patch up.

There’s more to come in terms of the Fallout crossover, he Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is expected to be added to the loot pool at some point during this season. The release date for this hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the weapon can be seen briefly in the Chapter 5 Season 3 trailer.