Concord Reveals PC Requirements Ahead of Beta Tests

Revealed during May’s 2024 State of Play event, Concord didn’t immediately impress fans. While its reveal trailer was impressive from a graphical standpoint, fans aren’t exactly hyped about yet another hero shooter. But for those willing to give the live service multiplayer title a chance, Sony has revealed the PC specs you’ll need to be rocking to take place in the upcoming beta tests.

For those who preorder the game, Concord‘s early access weekend beta will run from July 12-14, followed by an open beta from July 18-21.

Check out the full PC requirements for Concord below:

Minimum (1080p, 60 fps, low graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 8GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, medium graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Performance (1440p, 60 fps, high graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Ultra (4K, 60 fps, ultra graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

“I’m very excited for folks to delve into the Galactic Guide if that’s something they choose to do, for our vignettes to come out on a weekly basis, they’ll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters,” said Concord’s director of IP Kim Kreines in an interview with VGC. “None of that is something you can get in a tiny little slice of it.”

Concord will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024.