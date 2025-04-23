Roblox Anime Vanguards Legend Stages Guide

While there are plenty of gamers who believe in just “enjoying a challenge” while blasting through a game, there are also plenty of players who want nothing more than to truly “feel the challenge” and have to “git gud” so that they can surpass whatever lies ahead. Recent times have helped build up that mindset, and so you might be surprised to hear that titles like Roblox Anime Vanguards have multiple levels of challenge for you to take on and test your mettle on. These aren’t meant to be easy, and you should only try them if you’re within the endgame sections and have good units. But if you’re ready for them, the challenges ahead will be worthy of your time.

How To Do Legend Stages In Roblox Anime Vanguards

As for what “Legend Stages” actually are, they are the highest level of difficulty that you can take on Story Mode missions at. To try them out, head to the Tokyo Plaza and access the hub. The ones you can take on will depend on whether you’ve completed those same missions with lower difficulty. Once you do, you can take them on via the Play Area and see if you’re able to beat them.

For those masochists out there…um, we mean, for those who “value a good challenge,” there are currently 15 Legend Stages to do, and we doubt you’ll be blazing through them, given the challenges that they’re offering.

The good news is that there are certain strategies to help you get through them with relative ease…so long as you have the right unit and setup. Each Legend Stage has you going up against 15 waves of enemies. Plus, as you would expect, there’s also a boss at the end for you to deal with. That means that you’ll need to think both short-term and long-term to get through each of these stages and their many waves.

For example, if you’ve got a unit that can get you cash easily, that means you’ll always have the right amount of currency to buy you some upgrades and buffs so you can take on the next wave easily. Play the money game right, and you should be fine.

Another solid method is ensuring you have characters with high Damage-Per-Second attacks. Your enemies can’t hurt you if you kill them quickly.

Regardless of how you want to play it, the point here is that you have options, and those options could be what help you clear all of these stages and reap the many rewards that await you once you do.