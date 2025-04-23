Roblox Blox Fruits Mysterious Scientist Guide

In certain games, updates and expansions can do more than just add new content for players to enjoy. They can also give more importance to the characters that are already in the title. For example, in Roblox Blox Fruits, there was an NPC known as the “Mysterious Scientist” that you could seek out to get special microchips so that you could have an edge in Raid Battles. Useful, but not something that everyone “needed to seek out” if they didn’t want to. However, with the arrival of Update 26, things have changed for the better with our dear scientist. Specifically, he’s got some new “science” to impart to players.

He now has the ability to give you access to a special “Admin Panel.” If you use it on your literal Blox Fruits, you can make them stronger than ever before. Pretty sweet, huh? The catch is that you have to go find the Mysterious Scientist to get the power up. Want a hand in doing that? Good! Our guide is here to help.

Where Is The Mysterious Scientist In Roblox Blox Fruits?

To find this scientist, you must go to the Kingdom of Rose, which is in the second sea if you didn’t know before. Once you’re in the kingdom, you’ll head to the factory. The bad news is that the scientist is behind a door… that is locked…because, of course, he is. The good news is that to open the door, you only need to go to the nearby computer screen and put the following color pattern on it: red, blue, green, and blue.

Once you do that sequence, a special door will open. Follow that path and you’ll get access to the scientist and his Admin Panel!

Or, if you happen to be in the Third Sea when you’re reading this guide, the scientist is there, too! He’s within the Castle on the Sea, in a room that’s opposite an NPC known as “Set Home Point.”

Once you reach the scientist, you’ll have options on what to do while there, including getting microchips as you could before update 26! There are two kinds of chips you can get, but you also have to be at level 1100 or above to be able to buy them. So you might want to do some grinding so you’re not wasting a trip there.

The upgrades are also available, but all of his “help” does cost money, so make sure you have enough to get what you want!