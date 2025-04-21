Roblox Arise Crossover Dragon City Guide

When it comes to video games that are meant to keep players entertained for a long period of time, you need to keep things fresh via updates. After all, if you’re unable to add new content, even if it’s just little things like cosmetics, you’ll run into the issue of gamers having “done everything,” and they might not want to come back. For titles like Roblox Arise Crossover, the game has a lot of islands that can be filled up with cities and other locations for players to explore. Sure enough, a new city has been added via Dragon City, and we’re here to help you make the most of that new experience with our guide!

What To Expect In Dragon City

Given the nature of Roblox Arise Crossover, you might wonder if you should rush to Dragon City the moment you can. The truth is that this place is full of powerful beings and should only be taken on if you are strong enough. In context, this is the eighth city in the game and is “supposed to be visited” after you’ve finished up in Mori Town. If you don’t, you’ll likely find yourself severely underpowered, even with you being able to buy new weapons for your shadows in the local shop.

Oh, and if you think that this city is based on a certain world that features Goku, it’s exactly that. They even used the Dragon Balls as the icon for the city on the map! Yeah, they’re not trying to hide their influences in this new city. Plenty of Easter Eggs to find here.

Going back to the weapon shop for a second, there are some powerful pieces for you to buy and equip to your shadows, so you’ll want to save up and do your best to get them all to suit your needs.

That would be wise, as there are new enemies in Dragon City, and many of them have massive pools of HP. As in, you’re not going to kill them in one shot, no matter how much you might want to. You’ll fight them all across the city and even see variations of them at times to help spice things up. Yet, they can still be converted to Shadows if you’re good, or if you just want the money, you can turn them into gems. It’s totally your call.

Oh, and if you want a “true crossover” here, you’ll be able to fight Lord Frieza by going to the local dungeon. Good luck with that.