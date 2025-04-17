Roblox Secret Staycation Candy Cane Guide

Within a certain gaming universe, there are all sorts of “unique experiences” in which to partake. In fact, that’s part of the point. This universe is all about “fan creations” and seeing just how far the gamers’ minds can go when they create their “ideal worlds” and bring their imaginations to life. For some, they want to create experiences that replicate their favorite genres. For others, they want to build something special for people to explore and interact with others. Then, for games like Roblox Secret Staycation, it’s a title where players get to become pieces of food and roam around a house to find other types of food that they can transform into.

Yes. Really. That might sound like one of the most random things ever, but it’s apparently rather popular, and players want to become every kind of food possible, even if it takes a while for them to find all the various food types they can be. One of the trickiest pieces of food you can become is a candy cane. Again, that might sound odd, but why not be a “sweet treat” even when it’s not Christmas season? That’s what we thought. So, if you need help finding this item, our guide has your back.

Where Is The Candy Cane In Roblox Secret Staycation?

If you’re just wandering around the house in the game, you might find it a bit difficult to see where the candy cane is located. That’s by design, as they put it in a truly random spot in the home. Specifically, it’s near the balcony doors. Even more specifically, it’s on the windowsill above them. To get to that point isn’t exactly easy, but if you’re careful, you can get there.

First, go to the kitchen area. Then, look for the nearby Hoover vacuum. Go up it and jump onto the drawers. Then, go across the nearby boxes and planks until the windowsill is within reach. After that, it’s just a simple matter of carefully going to the candy cane and getting it. Once it’s yours, you’ll be able to transform into it and be festive all year long!

One small suggestion before you try it yourselves is that you’ll need a proper food avatar to get to this spot. In this case, you’ll want one that can do really good jumps, as that’ll help you clear some of the gaps between the items mentioned above.

Find the one you’re most comfortable with, and then get that candy cane!