Brookhaven RP Easter Egg (Medium) Hunt Guide

For many, this upcoming weekend is a special and arguably incredibly sacred time of the year. Specifically, it’s Easter weekend, and depending on how you celebrate, you’ll likely be very busy with family and friends or just doing certain events. For many, it’s a religious time when certain events are celebrated by key world faiths. For others, it’s an excuse to go get candy and partake in things like Easter Egg hunts. Just to be clear, there’s absolutely NOTHING WRONG with Easter Egg hunts. They are beautiful things to be treasured. In fact, games like Brookhaven RP in the Roblox universe have Easter Egg hunts every year to challenge players and see just how observant they are in the game world.

Plus, just to make the game event a bit more exciting and unique, there are “levels of competition” to the Easter Egg hunt. In this guide, we’ll be breaking down where to find the eggs in the “Medium Mode” of the Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt event. So, are you ready to find some eggs?

Where To Find The Medium Mode Eggs

There are 20 eggs to find and here’s their locations. Be warned! If you don’t get them all in one round, you’ll have to start over!

The staircase at the motel The motel pool at the corner area By the motel sign. Right behind Burger Barn At the tree in front of Burger Barn By the Brookhaven Airport entrance Bushes by Rotten Rabble By the Party Planner building Right near the Oaks Community Board Across the street from the Emergency Room entrance Next to the Emergency Room doorway Look for the potted plant near the Mail & Packages building Under the stairs of the Mail & Packages location There are THREE EGGS in front of the Brookhaven Bank via its street In front of the pool’s bus stop Atop the pool’s waterslide By the subway entrance By the Brookhaven Apartments entrance

So, when you add that all up, you get 20 eggs to find in Medium Mode. If you want to take on an even greater challenge, there are other modes on the signboard that you can participate in. Plus, you don’t have to use this guide if you don’t want to. Part of the fun is finding all the eggs on your own. We’re here, though, if you need a “little help.”