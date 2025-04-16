Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Golden Key Guide

Treasure chests are one of the more “universal symbols” of gaming in more ways than one. Think about it: there are plenty of video games across numerous genres that have you searching for chests to open so that you can reap the rewards of what’s inside. Whether it’s Link opening a rare chest to get a key dungeon item or certain RPGs where you pick locks on chests so you can the loot that’s within, you need to get these chests to have a better chance of surviving what’s coming. In Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, there are Golden Chests that require Golden Keys to unlock and reap the rewards. Our guide is here to help with that.

The bad news is that these keys aren’t the easiest to get. Like certain RPG titles, they are intentionally rare, so you have to be smart when finally getting them and know how to get them as much as possible without cheating. True, you can get them more than Royal Keys, but we’ll focus on them later.

So, let’s ask the question…

How Do You Get Golden Keys?

The good news on that part is that you have some good options available to you on that front. In fact, one of the easiest ways is simply to play the game every day! If you do so, you’ll get daily log-in rewards, and sometimes, if you’re playing consistently enough, that’ll grant you a Golden Key. So, just be active, and one will almost literally fall into your lap!

Continuing on that thread, Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity loves to reward players who have put ample time into the title itself, as random loot boxes will be gifted to you for the amount of time you’ve played. That means, you guessed it, that you can get a Golden Key within one if you’re lucky. Plus, while technically “cheating,” you can even just…stay still…in the game, and the clock will continue to tick, ensuring you get more boxes that could contain keys.

If you’re looking for a LOT of Golden Keys, you’ll want to do the Void Egg quest. That quest will have you on a mission to get 25 pets from said Void Egg. If you succeed in doing this, you’ll be rewarded with 25 Golden Keys! That’s a lot!

If quests feel like your “best option” to get keys, then you’ll also want to take on the “Zen World” quests, which often offer Golden Keys to those who complete them.

So, you have options! Use them to the best of your ability and enjoy the spoils of your ventures.