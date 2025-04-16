Roblox Dead Rails Horse Guide

As we’ve discussed before, the main goal of Roblox Dead Rails is to take your train, or more specifically, to take yourself across the tracks of this roguelike world and get to the literal “end of the line.” However, that’s not the easiest thing to do when you have a world full of zombies and other threats to deal with. Thus, the biggest goal for players in the short term is to keep moving until they get to a safe space and to get as many supplies as they can so they can either move their train along or fight off what’s coming for them.

However, the train isn’t the only way to get around Roblox Dead Rails. You can also get around via a horse! If that’s something you’re interested in, you’ll want to check out this guide!

How To Get A Horse

Given that this game is set in a Western-style world, you’d think that getting a horse would be easy, right? Except, nothing is ever easy in a place like this, and that’s by design. However, if you play the game long enough, there is a way to “Cheat” and get a horse really easily. Specifically, we’re talking about the class system. If you save up 50 Bonds and get the Cowboy class, you’ll get a horse for your character for free. You can’t beat free, right?

However, getting bonds, especially early in the game, isn’t always a guarantee or something everyone will strive for. Thus, you need to have other options available to you.

The good news is that horses are spread out all over the game’s world. You can find them in herds out in the desert, or if you come across a farm area, you’ll see them wandering around more times than not. There are two things to know before you try and get that horse for yourself.

The first is that the horse will run away when you get too close. So, be prepared to run after it! The second thing to note is that you MUST have a saddle on you to tame the horse. The horse will finally calm down and let you ride only after putting the saddle on. Saddles are $50, so be sure to save your money and get one before you try to tame a steed.

Oh, and if that sounds like “too much effort” for you, there is one last option. You can fight some outlaws, kill the people, and then take the horses that already have saddles on them. Simple as that.