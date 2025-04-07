Roblox Dead Rails Taming Wolves Guide!

One of the reasons why Roblox Dead Rails is so much fun for gamers is that the roguelike experience ensures that no two playthroughs of the game are the same. That goes double, depending on how many people you choose to play with! You can try to take everything on yourself, which will make things much harder, especially if you go for certain challenges. Or, you can go in a team and attempt to use your combined skills and weapons to take out all in your way so that you can make it to the end of the track line. Either way you look at it, there are challenges ahead.

However, one thing that Roblox Dead Rails does really well is give you options on how to “shake things up” and make your journey feel special every time. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to tame wolves so that they’ll fight by your side in battle! We’re sure many of you wish you could do this in the real world. Just saying.

Finding and Taming Wolves

Like many parts of this game, wolves are another randomly spawned element. That means you can’t necessarily count on them showing up when you want them to, but they are out there. Just as important to note is that they spawn in packs, which means you’ll have to deal with three of them at once. Oh, and sometimes a werewolf spawns with them…so you may want to just move on down the track if you see it. Or if one suddenly attacks you.

And no, you can’t tame the werewolf, though that would’ve been a cool feature.

Anyway, to get the wolves on your side…you need to feed them. Yeah, really, that’s it. However, you might recall that you likely don’t have food on you. The good news is that zombie corpses count as food for the wolves in this game. Go figure.

The tricky bit, though, is that you’ll need to either fill the ground around you with zombies to ensure the wolves touch them before they touch you, or you’ll need to straight-up hold the corpse in front of you. So long as the wolf eats it before it eats you, the wolf will be tamed!

You can even get as many wolves as you want, and then you either store them or put them on your train to ensure that they’re always with you. They can come in serious handy when it comes to fighting off other foes!