Roblox Dead Rails Hits Million Mark With Players

We’ve talked plenty about the “success of video games” on this website, and one of the key things we repeatedly note is that “success” can often be determined by either the developers’ or publishers’ views on the topic. We’ve seen plenty of games sell a couple of million units and be dubbed “failures,” while others sell one million units and are declared “massive successes.” Context is key within each game, and that leads us to Roblox Dead Rails. This is a title we’ve talked about a lot via the guides we’ve written for it. Yet, because of the very universe it’s placed in and the fact that said universe is free-to-play, how does one determine its success?

The answer, as it were, isn’t just context; it’s about the players themselves. You see, the way to determine a game’s success in this universe is by finding out how many people have played the game since its release. The higher the number, the bigger the success. You may even recall a list of the top ten most-played games we did in this universe. No, Roblox Dead Rails isn’t on that list already, but it has crossed one million “fans,” or players, and that’s impressive, given that it hasn’t been out too long.

As noted by MSN, it’s only been out for about three months, and yet, it has had a million people playing it and counting! A key thing to note here is that while the title was made by an experienced creator studio within the universe, the success can’t be attributed strictly to the game team, as its previous title didn’t cross the million mark.

So, why is this one so popular? The easiest answer there is that it’s a truly fun and polished experience that gamers can’t seem to get enough of. If you’ve never played the title, the game is a mix of Western and zombie genres. You and a few other players, should you choose to play with them, are tasked with getting to the end of the game world via train. You can also walk if you’re up for a challenge…

Anyway, the problems come in the form of monsters and other threats that you’ll encounter in random ways via the game’s roguelike nature. Add to that the variety of classes you can choose from to defend yourself, the ways you can get your train to move along the tracks via its fuel supply, and more. You have a game that is different every time you play. Only time will tell just how popular it gets.