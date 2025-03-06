What Are The Most-Played Roblox Games Ever?

The very nature of Roblox as a gaming platform is to encourage players of all types, ages, and styles to come in, make what they want, and then go have fun in the worlds they made or that others made. There are so many things to do in this universe that the title has attracted hundreds of millions, if not billions, to certain extents, during the course of its life. The creative title is naturally still active today, and that means that there’s plenty to do within it. Yet, some of you might have asked at one point, “What are the most played games on the platform?

That’s a good question and one that Sportskeeda was willing to look into and get the breakdown for. So, without further ado, here is the breakdown:

10. Royale High

9. Bedwars

8. The Strongest Battlegrounds

7. Piggy

6. MeepCity

5. Murder Mystery 2

4. Tower of Hell

3. Adopt Me!

2. Blox Fruits

1. Brookhaven RP

There’s plenty to break down here, but the key thing is that of “player count.” The No.10 entry on our list peaked at just over 10 billion players. In contrast, the No.1 title on the list was at over 61 billion players!!! That’s a huge difference! Some of the entries below the top spot were near those numbers, too.

So, why are these the most popular of the bunch? Given the nature of Roblox as a whole, there’s no exact answer to it. However, it should be noted that some of these titles at the top were made just before or at the beginning of the global pandemic that swept the world.

Not unlike a certain social title from Nintendo, that feeling of being trapped led to people seeking out games that wouldn’t just “keep them active” but allowed them to do things that “felt normal” since they couldn’t do that outside their own homes. That No.1 game is very much a life simulator, and that might be what drew people to it.

It should also be noted that there are plenty of genres in that top 10 list, showing the variety of games and worlds that are prevalent within the space. We’re sure some of you reading this have already dabbled in some of these worlds or will likely go and try them out yourself later on.

Or, perhaps you’ll see this as a “challenge” and want to go see if you can make a game world that’ll be on this chart one day! Best of luck to you.