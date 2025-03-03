Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Guide

One of the things that has helped Roblox survive for a long time is that fans can create all manner of experiences within the title with the simplest of changes to the world, and through that, other players can come in and play what others have designed. One popular title within the game is Roblox Murder Mystery 2. As the name suggests, it’s a murder mystery game where one of the people playing the game is the killer, and the others are either “innocent people” who have to try and NOT get murdered or the Sheriff, who has to catch the killer. Here are some quick tips to ensure you don’t lose the game.

1. Know Your Role

As we noted, there are three main roles in the game: Innocent, Sheriff, and Murderer. Presuming that you are an Innocent, you must work fast once the game starts to figure out what everyone else is. Why? Knowledge is power! Think about it. If you are able to determine who the Sheriff and Murderer are quickly, then you’ll be able to react just as quickly when one of them approaches you. It also means that if you see the Sheriff go down, you’ll know to be extra careful because the killer is still out there.

You have many options to try and “sus out the truth,” including just looking at the map, seeing how other players are acting, looking at the chat, and more. Be mindful, be observant, and most importantly…be careful.

2. Understand The Map

This one might be obvious, but in a game where movement is paramount on all sides to “get the job done,” you need to understand where you are and what you can do in a pinch.

For example, if you’re the Murderer, you’ll want to use the map to your advantage to trap people so you can kill them or be able to race ahead of them/sneak up behind them quickly so you can get the kill and then move on.

For Innocents, you’ll want to know the map so you can know where NOT to get trapped or how to escape with haste if you spot the Murderer nearby. Each map of the game is different, and you’ll want to know each map inside and out if you want to live.

3. Don’t Act Rashly, Killer!

The point of Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is very self-explanatory: if you’re the killer, your role is to kill everyone else before they figure you out. However, if you go too fast and rush to get all the kills, you’ll get exposed, and then YOU are the one getting hunted.

As such, take a more methodical approach and use your weapon and terrain to your advantage to do more silent, sneaky kills that won’t draw attention to you. A smart villain typically lasts until the end.