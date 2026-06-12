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Is Xbox Planning To Add In-Game Ads? No! Matthew Ball Debunks Fake Quote

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You don’t have to like Xbox to not share fake news about them.

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball hasn’t been in the company for a week, and he’s already a victim to fake news.

Ball shared this statement on Twitter:

• In the interview, I am asked about a comment I made before being hired at XBOX, then state that I was only 10 days into the role, and that I am not stating the company’s plans or beliefs

• What I do say is that ads should be used to offer more affordable alternatives alongside today’s ad-free experiences, in the hopes more could play as a result. Similar to how Netflix and Disney+ have ad-tiers with all the same content, but at half the price or so

• At no point do I even mention in-game ads

(I personally believe interrupting the gameplay experience would be bad)

If you go to the interview itself, Ball actually says he has “nothing to report” when it comes to Xbox’s plans.

We’re not sure where this fake quote came from, but it seems some people heard what they wanted to hear. But we’re sure everyone agrees you don’t have to like Xbox to agree not to share fake news about them.

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