Roblox Dead Rails: How To Beat The Pony Express Challenge!

Challenges make most games fun, and as we discussed yesterday in one of our guides, Roblox Dead Rails has plenty of challenges for you and others to overcome. Or, more accurately, try to overcome. The challenges in his roguelike game are numerous and require many different things to complete at times. In that guide, we noted that one challenge was arguably tougher than all the others: Pony Express. That challenge requires players to take on the entire game and get to the end without using the provided train a single time. You might have even said it’s impossible to complete upon hearing about it. Yet, there is a way to get it done, and we’re here to help guide you through this “impossible challenge.”

How To Complete Pony Express Challenge In Roblox Dead Rails

Again, the way to complete this particularly tough challenge is to go the entire distance of the game without using the train, which means you’ll need to travel, fight off monsters, stave off hunger, and not die at any point to get the win. Victory will grant you a bunch of stars and even a stack of 30 Bonds, which can always be helpful in your next playthrough. Plus, you get to say you did it, and not everyone can do that.

So, how do you do it? A key step to start is that you should NOT take on this challenge alone. Can you? Sure. Will you likely make it? Not without gargantuan effort. If you end up in the wrong place at the wrong time, monsters could besiege you, and that can end your quest really quickly.

Instead, partner up with friends and allies and work together to ensure you all make it to the end of the tracks. Just make sure NONE OF THEM touch the train even once, okay?

Your character class is also a key thing to pick. We recommend the Cowboy class. Why? First, it gives you a revolver, which means you can fight back against foes easily. Second, you can get a horse, which means you’ll have a faster means of getting down the tracks than on foot.

With the money you get from your travels, you’ll want to focus on weapons, ammo, and keeping yourself healthy. With the roguelike elements of the game, you never want to be underprepared for what might be out there on the next stretch of tracks.

We’re not saying it’ll be easy even with these tips. Yet, if you push through, you got a shot.