Roblox Dead Rails Challenge Stars Guide

Who doesn’t love a good challenge? For a certain universe that you keep reading about, there are plenty of challenges to do within it, including simply going from one game to another to see what challenges it can offer you. One of the more popular recent titles that you can enjoy is Roblox Dead Rails, which is a roguelike game set in a world that’s a bit Western and a bit of a zombie apocalypse! So, yeah, no pressure to survive there! Your goal is to get your train to the end of the tracks and survive wherever the tracks take you and the other players that you may play with.

Naturally, there are plenty of “challenges” that you can take on in the game, the twist here is that there are also “Challenges” that are meant to get you special rewards in the form of stars. The more you get, the more you’ll present yourself as a rather competent player, and who wouldn’t want that? Our guide is here to help you get those stars.

How To Earn Challenge Stars

The good thing about Roblox Dead Rails is that it doesn’t hide how you can get these challenge stars. They’re very visible via the “Challenge Board.” There are plenty of missions to get on this board, and it’s up to you to see which ones you’re able to do at any point.

Another piece of good news for you is that the game offers plenty of “levels” to these challenges. Some of them are ones you can do whenever you’re ready, while others are ones you can only do as you progress through the game. For example, one challenge is traveling a certain distance with your train and then lowering a bridge. Obviously, you can’t do that when you first start the game, but it’s something to keep in mind as you’re continuing on.

Other challenges are more “intense,” like one where you’re tasked with killing 100 werewolves within one “round” of the game. As in, you can’t die before you kill those 100 werewolves.

Arguably, one of the hardest challenges is getting through the entire game without riding the train! That’s what you call a “grind,” and yet, we’re sure some people will try it, if for no other reason than you’ll get nine stars if you do so.

So, if you’re up for a “challenge or two,” head to the board and do your best with the missions before you.