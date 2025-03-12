Roblox Dead Rails Starter Guide

You might not think that a universe like Roblox would want to do “hard games” for people to play. After all, much of its demographic is in the teen range or under. However, when you give a bunch of creators the chance to make anything they want, they’ll take that at face value and make whatever they want. That includes making games that are for those who “want a real challenge” instead of just “lighthearted fun.” One such game is Roblox Dead Rails, a Western roguelike mixed with zombie elements. We recently did a guide to help you get money in the game so you can survive better. However, if you need a few more tips, we’ve got you covered.

Shotgun!!!

There will always be a debate in games involving zombies about the best weapon to put them down for good. In Roblox Dead Rails, though, there is one gun that stands out at the beginning above all the others: The Shotgun. In fact, there are some who argue that it’s the best weapon in the game in various ways.

After all, this is a weapon that blasts holes into foes. Thus, if you do a headshot on a zombie, they’re gone. You can get the gun early if you have the proper amount of money, and once you have it, you likely won’t let it go that often.

Extra, Extra! Read All About It!

Want to ensure you have some money right off the bat so you can buy a shotgun and some ammo? Once you spawn into the game, you’ll need fuel to power your train and get you around town. Coal is an option that the game will guide you to naturally. However, near the spawn point is a newspaper stand…and you can burn the paper. Plus, it’s easy to carry and can be used in larger quantities, and that will allow you more money early on to get your shotgun.

And people think the newspaper is a “dead concept…”

The Importance Of Checkpoints

While the game is a roguelike with plenty of random elements, there is one element that you can count on being constant: Checkpoints.

These arrive after each ten-kilometer stretch without fail. Use these checkpoints to load up on supplies so that you’re ready for whatever comes next. Also, if you’re lucky and end up in town on a night during a full moon, you can use the turrets at the checkpoint to collect a lot of undead corpses and make some serious cash!

These tips will get you started. The rest is up to you. Good luck.