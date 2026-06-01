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Minecraft Receives ESRB Rating For Nintendo Switch 2

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A native Minecraft port on Switch 2 has a lot of potential, if Mojang really put that effort into it.

Minecraft may be jumping onto a new platform soon.

The ESRB has published a new rating for Minecraft specifically for the Switch 2. It’s been rated E 10+ for fantasy violence, user interactions, and in-game purchases.

The details of the rating aren’t particularly important, of course. The Switch 2 is getting the same Minecraft playable in other platforms. Minecraft players may also already be playing the Switch version on the Switch 2.

But this all points to the Switch 2 getting a native port of Minecraft, which could mean more than improved performance.

Minecraft has of course, been scaled to make use of Nvidia’s RTX and DLSS, which can also be used on the Switch 2. But there are things the Switch 2 version can do that the Switch can’t.

So Mojang could have programmed in Mouse Mode for building, or a PC like total gameplay experience. Subsequently, Minecraft multiplayer could genuinely be transformed by GameChat.

But we’ll have to see if Mojang took this long to make a native port for the Switch 2 for a reason. If we’re lucky we’ll get the announcement this month.

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